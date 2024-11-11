Mountain village rebels against the felling of fir trees for the Pope

Time and again controversy over Christmas trees

This is not the first time that the Christmas tree that adorns St. Peter's Square has been at the center of controversy. After environmentalists protested in 2022 against the planned felling of a 200-year-old fir tree in the Apennines, which was to have been given to the Pope as a Christmas tree for St. Peter's Square, Francis had to make do with a smaller and younger tree. Instead of the silver fir from a forest area under EU protection, which the municipality of Rosello in the Apennine region of Abruzzo wanted to give as a gift, the Pope received one from a tree nursery.