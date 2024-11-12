Many hurdles
Why eco-building is often just a dream at the moment
Sustainability awareness, regulations and the Green Deal are fueling the desire for green buildings. But there is still a lack of implementation. Why the dream of a "green building" is often not yet a reality was recently discussed at the building symposium in Steyregg.
Everything for the circular economy - this is the motto when Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich talks about the demolition of the former XXXLutz in Linz, where the new headquarters are being built. Sparkasse Oberösterreich also opted for "selective demolition" before starting the modernization of the site in the center of the provincial capital...
In principle, developers want to build more sustainably, but when it comes to price, the sustainability conscience often falters.
Norbert Hartl, Landesinnungsmeister Bau der Wirtschaftskammer OÖ
Bild: Wenzel Markus
Two examples that show that the green concept is increasingly shaping projects in Upper Austria. And what about new buildings? Here, the wish often remains the father of the thought, and implementation is often still traditional: "The costs for implementation, the complexity of the sustainability process, the necessary calculations and inadequate political framework conditions all play a role," said Norbert Hartl recently at the building symposium in Steyregg.
The building guild master is aware that everyone needs to pull together here: "More manufacturers also need to provide sustainability performance information about their products." There is no alternative anyway: "Thanks to the Green Deal and Taxonomy, the commitment to sustainability has reached the heart of the construction industry," emphasizes Wolfgang Kradischnig, master builder and co-owner of the Delta Group.
