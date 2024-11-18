Not expecting it
Fashion designer Wolfgang Joop celebrates his 80th birthday
On November 18, 2023, the renowned German fashion designer Wolfgang Joop celebrates his 80th birthday, something he himself did not expect. Joop has shaped the fashion world since the 1980s and still stands for innovation and style today.
Shortly before his 80th birthday, the star designer spoke of the "grace" of still being able to work. "I don't moan about work. I'd rather be overemployed than underemployed," he told ZEITmagazin. Work is "better than a headache pill". "I didn't expect to be 80," the designer also said.
"Not expecting it"
However, he is afraid that "old age will become the central theme of everyday life. This vulnerability, the feeling that something is happening to me that I can't control and that I don't know. After all, you're old for the first time," said Joop.
He achieved his international breakthrough with the founding of the fashion label "Joop!" in 1986. The brand, known for its elegant yet provocative style, established Joop as a key figure in German fashion.
"Wunderkind"
In 2001, Joop parted ways with "Joop!" and founded the "Wunderkind" label a few years later, with which he continued his vision of exclusive, artistically influenced fashion.
Joop has also made a name for himself as an illustrator, author and painter. His work includes book illustrations, columns and artworks that often reflect his extraordinary creativity and sense of aesthetics. Joop is also involved in social projects and is committed to social causes.
On his 80th birthday, fans and companions look back on an eventful and impressive life - and on a man who has had a lasting impact on the fashion world and has also left his mark outside of fashion.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.