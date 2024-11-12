Burgenland Extreme
January: borderline experiences on foot and by bike
On January 23, 2025, "Bike 224 miles - an extreme ride through day & night" will take place. The 24-hour Burgenland Extreme Tour follows the next day. Registration is already open.
Michael Oberhauser, Tobias Monte and Josef Burkhardt are organizing the two adventures under the motto "Be explorers, live your life - love your planet - move yourself". Thousands of people, long-distance hikers, athletes, schoolchildren from all over Europe - in short, everyday heroes - will be moved, inspired and set in motion.
"Bike 224 miles" around the lake
On the first day, you will cycle around the lake in cooperation with Leo Hillinger and the mountain bikers at the lake. It's up to you whether you do one, two or even three laps around Lake Neusiedl.
The "Bike 224 Miles" is not a race and therefore all cyclists - with or without motor support - can take part. Cyclists must take a minimum of four hours and a maximum of 6 hours per lap. This means you have 18 hours to complete the route, battling against the unpredictable weather and your inner bastard.
On foot around Lake Neusiedl for 14 years
The next day, it's off on foot around the lake. The Burgenland Extreme Tour adventure starts on January 24, 2025 with around 4000 participants. Once again, 2000 schoolchildren aged 10 and over will be taking part as part of the SCHOOL OF WALK TOUR and around 300 primary school children from the 3rd and 4th grades will be taking part in the WALKY TRAIL!
"It is always the extreme challenges in life that help us to find ourselves again. The Burgenland Extreme Tour is just such a challenge, just such an adventure, just such a borderline experience to experience joy, passion, extreme friendship, encounters and movement," the organizers are looking forward to January 2025.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
