January: borderline experiences on foot and by bike

On foot around Lake Neusiedl for 14 years

The next day, it's off on foot around the lake. The Burgenland Extreme Tour adventure starts on January 24, 2025 with around 4000 participants. Once again, 2000 schoolchildren aged 10 and over will be taking part as part of the SCHOOL OF WALK TOUR and around 300 primary school children from the 3rd and 4th grades will be taking part in the WALKY TRAIL!