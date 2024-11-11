King Lear’s bottomless fall into darkness

Anyone who dares to take on "Lear" at the Burg also has to overcome memories that are even greater than what took place back then. Neither Luc Bondy and Gert Voss nor Peter Stein and Brandauer have reached the optimum of their possibilities. But even coming close to one of them remains a challenge. The directors have therefore wisely decided not to stage a giant showdown and have brought along Rafael Sanchez's production, which was already successful in Cologne.