"Secret romance"

Mette-Marit’s daughter is said to love Formula 1 young star

11.11.2024 12:10

A racy love rumor is currently spreading. Norwegian Princess Ingrid Alexandra is said to be having a "secret romance" with young Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto.

While her brother Prince Sverre Magnus of Norway (18) officially had his girlfriend Amalie Giæver Macleod (17) at the wedding of his aunt Märtha Louise (52) to the shaman Durek Verrett (49) in the summer, Princess Ingrid Alexandra keeps her love life a closely guarded secret. Even rumors never arose.

"Secret romance"
That has now changed abruptly! The 20-year-old has been linked by Argentinian media to ace racing driver Franco Colapinto, who is a year older than her. There is talk of a secret romance.

Prince Sverre Magnus with girlfriend Amalie Giæver Macleod and Princess Ingrid Alexander at the wedding of Märtha Louise (Bild: picturedesk.com/Cornelius Poppe / NTB)
Prince Sverre Magnus with girlfriend Amalie Giæver Macleod and Princess Ingrid Alexander at the wedding of Märtha Louise
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Cornelius Poppe / NTB)

Sporting similarities?
The court in Oslo has so far refused to comment on whether there really is anything to the story about the "Lionel Messi of racing" and the Norwegian hereditary princess. 

Ingrid Alexandra is the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit and number two in the Norwegian line of succession. She will one day be the first woman to ascend the throne in the country. After leaving school, she began military training and is considered to be very sporty. She skis and is an excellent surfer. 

Ingrid Alexandra with her surfboard (Bild: picturedesk.com/Carina Johansen / NTB)
Ingrid Alexandra with her surfboard
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Carina Johansen / NTB)
Prince Sverre Magnus, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Princess Ingrid Alexandr and Crown Prince Haakon (Bild: Jan Langhaug / NTB / picturedesk.com)
Prince Sverre Magnus, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Princess Ingrid Alexandr and Crown Prince Haakon
(Bild: Jan Langhaug / NTB / picturedesk.com)
Princess Ingrid Alexandra (Bild: Ida Bjørvik, The Royal Court)
Princess Ingrid Alexandra
(Bild: Ida Bjørvik, The Royal Court)

Argentine hopeful
Franco Colapinto is the personification of South America's aspirations in the motorsport royal class, according to an APA report at the beginning of November about the alleged man at the future Queen's side.

Franco Colapinto (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Andre Penner)
Franco Colapinto
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Andre Penner)
Franco Colapinto (Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jared C. Tilton)
Franco Colapinto
(Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jared C. Tilton)
Franco Colapinto (Bild: APA Pool/AFP/ANGELA WEISS)
Franco Colapinto
(Bild: APA Pool/AFP/ANGELA WEISS)

The sports newspaper Olé has its own Colapinto section on its portal, as does the broadcaster TyC Sports. The Williams driver, who will be without a cockpit next year, is currently being courted by many teams. Red Bull is also said to have its eye on him.

