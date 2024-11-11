"Secret romance"
Mette-Marit’s daughter is said to love Formula 1 young star
A racy love rumor is currently spreading. Norwegian Princess Ingrid Alexandra is said to be having a "secret romance" with young Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto.
While her brother Prince Sverre Magnus of Norway (18) officially had his girlfriend Amalie Giæver Macleod (17) at the wedding of his aunt Märtha Louise (52) to the shaman Durek Verrett (49) in the summer, Princess Ingrid Alexandra keeps her love life a closely guarded secret. Even rumors never arose.
"Secret romance"
That has now changed abruptly! The 20-year-old has been linked by Argentinian media to ace racing driver Franco Colapinto, who is a year older than her. There is talk of a secret romance.
Sporting similarities?
The court in Oslo has so far refused to comment on whether there really is anything to the story about the "Lionel Messi of racing" and the Norwegian hereditary princess.
Ingrid Alexandra is the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit and number two in the Norwegian line of succession. She will one day be the first woman to ascend the throne in the country. After leaving school, she began military training and is considered to be very sporty. She skis and is an excellent surfer.
Argentine hopeful
Franco Colapinto is the personification of South America's aspirations in the motorsport royal class, according to an APA report at the beginning of November about the alleged man at the future Queen's side.
The sports newspaper Olé has its own Colapinto section on its portal, as does the broadcaster TyC Sports. The Williams driver, who will be without a cockpit next year, is currently being courted by many teams. Red Bull is also said to have its eye on him.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.