Revealed: Schumacher had an offer from Ferrari
Mick Schumacher's commitment to Formula 1 will come to an end for the time being. He will probably extend his contract with Alpine in the WEC endurance series. He also had an offer from Ferrari.
According to "Auto, Motor und Sport", the Alpine offer for the WEC has been ready to sign for months. Mick waited, however, and until a few days ago there was still a vacant cockpit for next season at Sauber/Audi in Formula 1. However, the young Brazilian Gabriel Bortoleto got it.
Mick had also considered a switch to the Indycar series, but staying with Alpine in the WEC seems most likely. This would also allow him to retain his role as third Mercedes driver.
WEC offer from Ferrari
Within the WEC, Ferrari has also shown interest in bringing him back. After all, Mick Schumacher began his motorsport career as a Ferrari Junior before switching to Mercedes and Alpine.
The only problem was that a cockpit in the WEC Ferrari had to be privately financed. Schumacher would not have been the driver to bring the necessary small change into the team. In the end, the choice fell on Briton Philip Hanson, who will drive the #83 Ferrari 499P for the AF Corse team from 2025.
For Schumacher, this is the third year in a row in which he has come away empty-handed in Formula 1 and not been given a chance.
