Charges against former RAF terrorist Klette

The public prosecutor's office in Verden has been investigating the 66-year-old and her alleged accomplices Ernst-Volker Staub and Burkhard Garweg, who are still being sought, for many years. Between 1999 and 2016, the trio allegedly robbed cash transporters and supermarkets in Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia and Schleswig-Holstein to finance their underground lives. The suspects are also being investigated for attempted murder because shots were fired during a robbery in the town of Stuhr in Lower Saxony.