Web address of porn site on “Wicked” dolls

Mistake not suitable for minors

And the toy figures of Grande's witch Glinda and her witch friend Elphaba (played by Cynthia Erivo) produced by Mattel are already a hit with kids. The only problem was that the "Barbie" toy manufacturer made a mistake on the back of the packaging that was not suitable for minors. The website address wicket.com printed on the packaging does not lead to the "Wicked" film website of Filmstudio Universal - but directly to a porn website of the same name.