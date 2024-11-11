Shock for Grande
Web address of porn site on “Wicked” dolls
An XXX mistake by Mattel is a big shock for star Ariana Grande: the web address printed on her "Wicked" dolls leads to a porn website!
If you want to find out more about the movie ... you have to be at least 18. The movie musical "Wicked" with Ariana Grande could become one of the top films of the year.
Mistake not suitable for minors
And the toy figures of Grande's witch Glinda and her witch friend Elphaba (played by Cynthia Erivo) produced by Mattel are already a hit with kids. The only problem was that the "Barbie" toy manufacturer made a mistake on the back of the packaging that was not suitable for minors. The website address wicket.com printed on the packaging does not lead to the "Wicked" film website of Filmstudio Universal - but directly to a porn website of the same name.
"Wizard of Oz" as a template
The film, which is based on the American cult film "The Wizard of Oz" and is the cinema version of the successful Broadway musical, will be released in US cinemas on November 22 and in Germany on December 12.
However, the "Wicked" doll collection has been available to buy from all major online and analog distributors since October.
"Unfortunate mistake"
Not since Sunday afternoon. From Amazon to Walmart, all sellers have removed the dolls from their range.
We advise parents to throw away the packaging immediately or make the website address unrecognizable!
Mattell nach dem Porno-Malheur
Mattel apologized on the - correct - website "WickedMovie.com" to all buyers and angry parents: "We have been made aware of a misprint on the Mattel "Wicked" Doll Collection packaging. We deeply regret this unfortunate error and have taken immediate action to correct it. We advise parents to throw away the packs immediately or make the website address unrecognizable!"
