Attacks invented by “victims” are not uncommon

Company money embezzled

And a German (39) filed a complaint with the highway police in Ried im Innkreis. He explained that an unknown perpetrator had pressed a sharp object against his back in a parking lot in Haag am Hausruck. "If you stay calm, nothing will happen to you. Give me your money," the robber is said to have said and then fled with the 1,100 euros. During more detailed questioning, however, the alleged victim became entangled in contradictions. The German finally admitted that he had made up the robbery because of high debts. He had hidden the money.