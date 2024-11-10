Election Commissioner defends herself against accusations from the Chancellery

German Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck of the Greens accused the coalition partners SPD, CDU/CSU and FDP of making serious mistakes. "Complacency and complacency" prevailed in the grand coalition of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), which will govern until 2021, Habeck said on Saturday at an event in Neuhardenberg to mark the 35th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. In the grand coalition, the SPD, CDU and CSU had been "blind to the changes of the times" and "shy of conflict", "with the result that we now have to have all these conflicts at once".