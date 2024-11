Sabitzer colleague clear: “Gets on my nerves”

End of the crisis at Bayern?

While things are not going according to plan for Dortmund, everything is going well for Bayern, at least in the league. After turbulent times, Munich finally have peace again. "It was simply important for us to get the points and maintain stability in the game. Leverkusen drew and Dortmund lost. So the wins are very valuable," said coach Vincent Kompany, before Leipzig (0-0 against Borussia Mönchengladbach) also failed to win in the evening game.