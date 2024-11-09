250,000 Salzburg residents decide on S-Link

There will be 155 polling stations. Most of them open at 7 am, the last ones close at 4 pm, including all 26 in the city of Salzburg. Important: Your own polling station does not have to be the same as for the National Council and mayoral elections, as there are fewer stations than in a national election. The first results will be available in Hintersee, where voting ends at 11 am. In 13 other municipalities in Flachgau and Tennengau, voting ends at 12 noon. However, the results will only be published after the last polling station has closed.