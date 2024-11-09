Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Three districts in demand

250,000 Salzburg residents decide on S-Link

Nachrichten
09.11.2024 22:14

City, Flachgau and Tennengau will vote on Sunday on a transport solution in the central area around the state capital. The requested voting cards give an indication of the turnout.

0 Kommentare

Should the state of Salzburg work towards implementing the extension of the local railroad to Hallein (S-Link) as part of a mobility solution that also provides for a Stiegl and a trade fair/airport railroad in the interests of traffic relief?" Around 250,000 Salzburg residents can decide this question today. That is all those entitled to vote in the three districts of Stadt, Flachgau and Tennengau.

Around 26,800 Salzburg residents applied for voting cards for the referendum on the S-Link on Sunday before polling day. (Bild: Land Salzburg)
Around 26,800 Salzburg residents applied for voting cards for the referendum on the S-Link on Sunday before polling day.
(Bild: Land Salzburg)

There will be 155 polling stations. Most of them open at 7 am, the last ones close at 4 pm, including all 26 in the city of Salzburg. Important: Your own polling station does not have to be the same as for the National Council and mayoral elections, as there are fewer stations than in a national election. The first results will be available in Hintersee, where voting ends at 11 am. In 13 other municipalities in Flachgau and Tennengau, voting ends at 12 noon. However, the results will only be published after the last polling station has closed.

Voting cards give an indication of turnout
What will the turnout be? The number of voting cards requested in advance gives an initial indication. Around 26,800 voting cards were requested nationwide. This is fewer than in the local council elections in March, but significantly more in the city than in the last S-Link survey in November. Back then, 22.4 percent of eligible voters took part. This indicates a turnout of 30 to 50 percent.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Matthias Nagl
Matthias Nagl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf