Three districts in demand
250,000 Salzburg residents decide on S-Link
City, Flachgau and Tennengau will vote on Sunday on a transport solution in the central area around the state capital. The requested voting cards give an indication of the turnout.
Should the state of Salzburg work towards implementing the extension of the local railroad to Hallein (S-Link) as part of a mobility solution that also provides for a Stiegl and a trade fair/airport railroad in the interests of traffic relief?" Around 250,000 Salzburg residents can decide this question today. That is all those entitled to vote in the three districts of Stadt, Flachgau and Tennengau.
There will be 155 polling stations. Most of them open at 7 am, the last ones close at 4 pm, including all 26 in the city of Salzburg. Important: Your own polling station does not have to be the same as for the National Council and mayoral elections, as there are fewer stations than in a national election. The first results will be available in Hintersee, where voting ends at 11 am. In 13 other municipalities in Flachgau and Tennengau, voting ends at 12 noon. However, the results will only be published after the last polling station has closed.
Voting cards give an indication of turnout
What will the turnout be? The number of voting cards requested in advance gives an initial indication. Around 26,800 voting cards were requested nationwide. This is fewer than in the local council elections in March, but significantly more in the city than in the last S-Link survey in November. Back then, 22.4 percent of eligible voters took part. This indicates a turnout of 30 to 50 percent.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
