Gauff and Zheng in the final of the WTA Finals

The 22-year-old thus crowned her best season to date, in which she reached a Grand Slam final (Australian Open) for the first time and became Olympic champion in Paris. Zheng is only the second Chinese woman to reach the final of the WTA Finals. Before her, only Li Na had achieved this. She lost to Serena Williams in Istanbul in 2013. Now it will be another Chinese-American duel. The triumph would be a first for both players.