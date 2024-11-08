Cult coach about to leave?
Turkish league “stinks” – Mourinho has a new plan!
After his all-round attack on the Turkish league ("It's too gray, too dark and it stinks"), star coach José Mourinho apparently has a new plan - he would like to leave Turkey again and return to England. The 61-year-old Portuguese has one club in particular in mind.
"We have the Premier League, the French and German leagues, the Portuguese and Dutch leagues. Why should anyone look at the Turkish league? Not me. I only started this because I wanted to get to know my future players well," said Mourinho recently, causing a stir in Turkey. Mourinho moved to Fenerbahce Istanbul in the summer and promptly failed to qualify for the Champions League. The Turkish top-flight club is also falling short of expectations in the Europa League and is only in 21st place after four matchdays with one win, two draws and one defeat. In the league, they are five points behind league leaders and city rivals Galatasaray.
"When I met with the president and the director back then, and before that with other prestigious clubs in Turkey, I couldn't believe that these are the dimensions here. It's too gray, too dark, and it stinks. But now it's my job and I will give everything for my club," said Mourinho.
Newcastle in Mourinho's sights
So how much longer does Mourinho have the patience and desire to sit on the bench in Turkey? According to the English "Mirror" and the "Guardian", Mourinho is working on a new plan and is considering a return to the Premier League. After Chelsea (twice), Manchester United and Tottenham, the cult coach now has his sights set on Newcastle United as a possible fifth coaching position in the motherland of soccer.
The "Magpies" are currently still coached by Eddie Howe, but should the Englishman leave Newcastle in the near future, Mourinho is said to be ready. Mourinho is also said to have already made contact with Newcastle officials in Saudi Arabia.
Prior to last Saturday's 1-0 win over Arsenal, Newcastle had gone five games without a win in the league and are currently eleventh in the table, a far cry from the Champions League places Howe achieved last season.
Will Mourinho's plan work out and will he be allowed to coach an English club once again? ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
