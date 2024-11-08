Turkish league “stinks” – Mourinho has a new plan!

"We have the Premier League, the French and German leagues, the Portuguese and Dutch leagues. Why should anyone look at the Turkish league? Not me. I only started this because I wanted to get to know my future players well," said Mourinho recently, causing a stir in Turkey. Mourinho moved to Fenerbahce Istanbul in the summer and promptly failed to qualify for the Champions League. The Turkish top-flight club is also falling short of expectations in the Europa League and is only in 21st place after four matchdays with one win, two draws and one defeat. In the league, they are five points behind league leaders and city rivals Galatasaray.