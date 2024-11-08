Dental fillings likely to be a private service from 2025

This would also lead to a further thinning out of nationwide dental care by dentists with health insurance contracts, warned the Dental Association. From January 1, 2025, the 7.4 million people insured with the ÖGK will have to pay for their fillings privately with the dentists treating them and then submit their invoice to the ÖGK in order to receive a refund of part of the invoice amount. The most cost-effective alternative to amalgam, which will then be banned, is glass ionomer cement, which has been used for children and pregnant women since 2018. In addition, composite fillings and inlays made of plastic, ceramic or gold will continue to be offered.