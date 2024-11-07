Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Serkan (20)

Always solution-oriented as an IT systems technician

Nachrichten
07.11.2024 15:12

After completing his apprenticeship at voestalpine in Linz, Serkan is now starting out in the field of information technology.

0 Kommentare

"IT and the digital world have always fascinated me. The taster day gave me a good impression of the job as an IT systems technician and the apprenticeship went exactly as I had imagined." IT systems technicians are the first point of contact in the company when it comes to IT devices such as computers, tablets or laptops and the associated software.

Trainees start with customer support in their first year of training. This is quickly followed by specific tasks such as the maintenance of IT devices and specific fault analysis. "What I like best about my job is that I can approach a task logically. I also like the customer contact."

Zitat Icon

"We are the problem solvers in the company. It's a good feeling when you can help others."

(Bild: voestalpine)

Serkan, 20 Jahre, ist IT-Systemtechniker

Bild: voestalpine

Planning and implementing networks, server and data storage systems are other tasks in Serkan's job. "Data backup and data protection in the company are also important". A responsible task. For Serkan, this is just the right thing: "I'm staying at voestalpine group-ITGmbHand therefore inIT Service."

Apprenticeship at voestalpine

Around 460 young professionals are currently being trained at the state-of-the-art training center in Linz. There are around 20 apprenticeships to choose from. All information at www.voestalpine.com/lehre

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Bezahlte Anzeige
Bezahlte Anzeige
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf