Serkan (20)
Always solution-oriented as an IT systems technician
After completing his apprenticeship at voestalpine in Linz, Serkan is now starting out in the field of information technology.
"IT and the digital world have always fascinated me. The taster day gave me a good impression of the job as an IT systems technician and the apprenticeship went exactly as I had imagined." IT systems technicians are the first point of contact in the company when it comes to IT devices such as computers, tablets or laptops and the associated software.
Trainees start with customer support in their first year of training. This is quickly followed by specific tasks such as the maintenance of IT devices and specific fault analysis. "What I like best about my job is that I can approach a task logically. I also like the customer contact."
"We are the problem solvers in the company. It's a good feeling when you can help others."
Serkan, 20 Jahre, ist IT-Systemtechniker
Bild: voestalpine
Planning and implementing networks, server and data storage systems are other tasks in Serkan's job. "Data backup and data protection in the company are also important". A responsible task. For Serkan, this is just the right thing: "I'm staying at voestalpine group-ITGmbHand therefore inIT Service."
Apprenticeship at voestalpine
Around 460 young professionals are currently being trained at the state-of-the-art training center in Linz. There are around 20 apprenticeships to choose from. All information at www.voestalpine.com/lehre
