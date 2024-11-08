Hunting Jews?
Israel sends planes after Europa League scandal
Following violent riots on the sidelines of the Europa League away match of the Israeli soccer club Maccabi Tel Aviv in Amsterdam, Israel's government wants to have fans of the visiting club flown out, according to media reports.
According to the newspaper "Times of Israel" and the news portal "Ynet", the supporters are to be flown to safety on two planes - as ordered by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, citing the office of the head of government.
Netanyahu called on the Dutch security forces to take decisive action against perpetrators of violence and to ensure the safety of Israeli soccer fans.
Numerous arrests
Violent riots broke out around the soccer match between Dutch club Ajax Amsterdam and Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Europa League on Thursday evening. According to the police, there were riots in several places in the center of the Dutch capital - although it was not specified from which side the violence originated. A total of 57 people were provisionally arrested on Thursday evening.
"There will be a pogrom in Europe in 2024"
Several Israeli politicians spoke of disturbing scenes of violence in which pro-Palestinian perpetrators had literally hunted down Jews - referring to videos on social media. However, the footage could not initially be verified and the Dutch police remained much more reserved in their account.
"A pogrom is taking place in Europe in 2024", commented Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon on X.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar wrote there: "Following the serious incidents, we are in contact with the authorities in the Netherlands. Any Israeli or Jew who is currently in distress or has information about the violence, please contact the Situation Center."
