Cost of 365 euros

Why balls are particularly popular with young Viennese

Nachrichten
07.11.2024 14:52

According to a survey, a visit to a ball costs an average of 365 euros. Admission alone costs 140 euros. Nevertheless, 500,000 visitors are expected again. The dance event is particularly popular with the young audience. The reasons.

Once again, half a million people want to attend one or more Viennese balls this season (starting on November 11). The elegant dance events attract a particularly young audience. This is the result of a recent survey conducted by SME Research on behalf of the Chamber of Commerce.

Balls are (mostly) expensive fun
This is surprising, because balls are expensive. According to the survey, each guest spends an average of 365 euros. 45 euros more than in the previous year. Tickets alone cost 140 euros. Then there's the wardrobe, food, drinks, hairdresser, cab, photographer, etc.

Of course, these are average figures. And you can save money if you don't have a table and don't consume much at the event. There are student discounts and inexpensive school and district balls that are not in the (expensive) Hofburg. 

Some organizers offer discounted late-night tickets. This means that you arrive (usually after midnight) when the first guests have already left. This allows the organizers to increase capacity utilization. 

Popular Instagram motif
Another trend can be seen: People used to go to balls to meet others. Today, more and more people are using the beautiful backdrop as a photo motif for Instagram. The ambience satisfies narcissistic vanity. And that's worth a lot to some. 

Maria Neumann and Markus Grießler, both from the Vienna Chamber of Commerce, with the dress and hairstyle trends of this ball season. (Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario)
Maria Neumann and Markus Grießler, both from the Vienna Chamber of Commerce, with the dress and hairstyle trends of this ball season.
(Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario)

Whatever. "The ball season is a key sales driver for Viennese companies," says Maria Neumann, head of the division. The total turnover is around 190 million euros. Black, royal blue and emerald green are making a comeback in ball fashion, complemented by delicate shades of pink and purple. 

A quarter of visitors from abroad

Almost one in three people aged 15 and over surveyed intend to attend a ball this year, or just under 32 percent of Viennese to be precise. While these Viennese make up a large proportion of ball visitors, the rest come from other federal states and international guests. Markus Grießler from the Chamber of Commerce: "Around a quarter of visitors to the big Viennese balls come from abroad, mainly from European countries, but also many guests from the USA and Japan."

Viennese balls have a unique selling point worldwide. A visit polishes up your own image. With Instagram or without.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Alexander Schönherr
Alexander Schönherr
