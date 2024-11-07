Why balls are particularly popular with young Viennese

Almost one in three people aged 15 and over surveyed intend to attend a ball this year, or just under 32 percent of Viennese to be precise. While these Viennese make up a large proportion of ball visitors, the rest come from other federal states and international guests. Markus Grießler from the Chamber of Commerce: "Around a quarter of visitors to the big Viennese balls come from abroad, mainly from European countries, but also many guests from the USA and Japan."