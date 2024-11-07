America needs NATO
Mahr: “Trump victory is not the end of the world”
A second term for Donald Trump? "The world won't end, but it will be a different one - one that we perhaps didn't quite want," media manager and political expert Hans Mahr clarifies in the krone.tv interview. He also points to the economic and security policy challenges that Europe and Austria in particular could face under Trump.
"The isolation of America and the creation of new tariffs will certainly not help our economy. We need to become more independent," says the Austrian media manager. But that's not all: Mahr believes that Europe's security in particular is at risk under a possible President Trump. "The war in Ukraine, opposing Putin's power ambitions - will Trump be the same bulwark here as President Biden was? A question to which there is still no answer.
However, Mahr finds Trump's influence on democracy even more worrying: "The autocratism that Trump has already shown and that we also saw during the election campaign will of course also have an impact on Europe." Above all, Trump's impulsive nature could permanently shake the confidence of allies. "It will become more difficult for NATO and the allies in Europe in particular, because his decisions are always eruptive and not necessarily planned for the long term," warns Mahr.
Despite all the risks, the Austrian media manager sees some hope that Trump could at least be limited by a competent team. "If he has good people, then they will take charge and the boss can then rampage around and the ministers will do their job," says Mahr.
"Leaving NATO is rather unrealistic," he says, pointing out that Trump's own Vice President J.D. Vance had already ruled this out during the election campaign. "We will stay with NATO. That is also necessary for the Americans." However, what could change is the distribution of the burden within the alliance - and here Mahr sees a need for action in Europe: "Who raises the necessary money is another question. Of course, we Europeans are lagging behind here. Although Austria is not in NATO, it is still affected," says the political expert. "There will probably also be higher payments on our part."
Watch the entire interview in the video above!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.