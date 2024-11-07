Mahr: “Trump victory is not the end of the world”

"Leaving NATO is rather unrealistic," he says, pointing out that Trump's own Vice President J.D. Vance had already ruled this out during the election campaign. "We will stay with NATO. That is also necessary for the Americans." However, what could change is the distribution of the burden within the alliance - and here Mahr sees a need for action in Europe: "Who raises the necessary money is another question. Of course, we Europeans are lagging behind here. Although Austria is not in NATO, it is still affected," says the political expert. "There will probably also be higher payments on our part."