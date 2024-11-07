Wife desperate
Driver (49) disappeared after taking a pee break
The circumstances surrounding the disappearance of an Upper Austrian man sound puzzling: the 49-year-old is said to have stopped not far from his home in Grein an der Donau on his way home on Wednesday to take a pee break. Meanwhile, his wife was waiting in the car. But the man never returned to the car.
The couple from St. Nikola/D. were driving their car on the B3 (Donau Bundesstraße) towards home in the early hours of Wednesday evening. Near Grein, the 49-year-old was apparently overcome by an urgent human need.
At around 6 p.m., he stopped his car, although he was only two and a half kilometers away from his home, and parked next to the Danube immediately after leaving the town - at the so-called Halterkreuz.
The wife (48) remained in the car with the engine running. She had a headache and was therefore leaning back with her eyes closed, so she was unaware of what was happening. It was also already dark at the time.
Perhaps fell into the Danube
When the 49-year-old was still not back after some time, the woman began to search for him on her own, first on the banks of the Danube and then in the Grein area. As this was unfortunately unsuccessful, she raised the alarm at around 7 pm. It was suspected that the man might have fallen into the Danube.
An official search operation was launched with numerous rescue teams. Drones, boats and dogs were used for hours in an attempt to track him down. A helicopter mission was not possible due to the dense fog. The search was finally interrupted after midnight and resumed on Thursday. There is still no trace of the 49-year-old.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
