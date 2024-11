Ex-Bundesliga professional (57) succumbs to cancer

Five years in Freiburg

The three-time Germany U21 team player played most of his matches for SC Freiburg, who also said goodbye to Heidenreich on X. "He spent the last weeks of his life with his family in Waldkirch, also with the support of the SC. Freiburg mourns the loss of a great footballer. Sport-Club wishes his family and friends a lot of strength," wrote the employer of Austrian internationals Michael Gregoritsch, Junior Adamu and Philipp Lienhart in a statement.