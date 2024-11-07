Relocation to Asia
Automatically stored design
The Austrian chip and sensor group ams-Osram is stepping up its cost-cutting measures and cutting further jobs. More than 500 additional employees outside of production are affected, the company announced on Thursday. The Styrian site in Premstätten is also affected.
ams-Osram CEO Aldo Kamper justified the tougher course with the continuing economic weakness in key markets. In the past quarter, turnover fell by three percent compared to the previous year to 881 million euros. Adjusted operating profit improved by 15 percent to 82 million euros - excluding costs for mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, results from investments and the sale of business units.
Car business "characterized by uncertainties"
The company is preparing for subdued business in the current fourth quarter, according to an APA report. The automotive business is characterized by uncertainties, demand from the industrial and medical technology market remains weak and business with semiconductor products for mobile devices and greenhouses will weaken. In contrast, halogen lamps for cars are on the up in the dark season.
Up to 50 employees
The Styrian site in Premstätten near Graz is also affected by the measures: a maximum of 50 employees are to be made redundant there by the end of 2026. The jobs are to be outsourced to Asia.
The start to the coming financial year will also remain weak. The weakness in the automotive business will be particularly noticeable in the first quarter, but this will gradually improve thereafter.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
