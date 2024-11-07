"America is not immune"
After election loser Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle have now also broken their silence and congratulated Donald Trump on his return to the White House.
"It is clearly not the result we had hoped for," the Obamas wrote in a statement. But in a democracy, it is also about being able to admit "that our views do not always prevail". The former first couple pointed out that turbulence in recent years, such as the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent price rises, had made it difficult for democratic governments around the world. "And last night showed that America is not immune." The good news is that these problems can be solved - but only if people listen to each other and adhere to the principles of the constitution and democracy.
Biden called Trump and invited him
At the same time, there was much praise for Harris and her vice presidential candidate Tim Walz. They were "two extraordinary public servants who ran a remarkable campaign". "We will always be grateful to the staff and volunteers who put their heart and soul into electing public servants," the statement continued.
Biden congratulated Trump on his election victory by telephone and immediately extended an invitation to the White House. The 78-year-old agreed. The meeting should take place "soon", a spokesperson for the Republican announced shortly afterwards. A public statement is expected on Thursday at 5 pm CET. The White House stated that Biden is committed to a smooth transition to Trump's inauguration on January 20.
Trump's former vice president offers "sincere" congratulations
Trump's former Vice President Mike Pence, who became a critic after the storming of the Capitol, where his life was also in danger, also offered his congratulations. He "sincerely" congratulated Trump and his family, Pence wrote on the online platform X. The 65-year-old Pence had himself tried to become the Republican presidential candidate. He described Trump as unsuitable for the office.
