Low blow in Dortmund
This is what Sturm’s unlucky man says about the 0:1
Sturm defender Emanuel Aiwu initiated the 0:1 against Dortmund with his misplaced pass. He canceled out the possible offside with his backside. But the unlucky striker took heart.
The headlines had already been written. Sturm creates a sensation in Dortmund. It was a dream come true - in front of over 81,000 spectators at the Signal Iduna Park soccer temple
BUT: While commentators all over Europe were praising Sturm to the skies, disaster struck: a misplaced pass from Aiwu, who had been strong until then, led to Donyell Malen's 0:1.
"I wanted to pass to Malick (Yalcouye) briefly. In hindsight you're always smarter, it would have been better to take the long option," said Aiwu at the airport in Dortmund yesterday, still a little crestfallen. "But that's soccer too. It's a sport of mistakes. We have to move on, we have to look forward and learn from our mistakes," said the defender, who was signed from Cremonese in the summer for a reported €1.6 million.
All the more bitter is what the TV pictures revealed: When it came to a possible offside position, it was shown that only the back of Aiwu's backside was offside. The social media department of TV channel "DAZN" subsequently posted that Aiwu should not have done so much "Pamela Reif training" at the end and alluded to the famous influencer's training on social media, which promises a well-trained bottom.
Perhaps gallows humor really does help in a situation like this. In any case, Aiwu was not labeled a scapegoat at Sturm. On the contrary: the coach, team and support staff built up the 23-year-old.
He knows that the pass was not a good decision. Now we have to get him up, get ourselves up together. At this level, mistakes are quickly punished," said coach Christian Ilzer.
And Sturm legend Günther Neukirchner, once a defender himself, added: "Of course Emanuel is bummed for a day now - that's completely normal. But he has to get over it very quickly. Manu is a great defender, he's shown what a great level he's at. He has to believe in his quality, not doubt it. And then look ahead again." The next hurdle for Sturm is just around the corner: the Styrian duel in Hartberg on Saturday. Everyday league life, which won't be any easier.
"The game in Dortmund showed that not much is missing. We can make it really difficult for good teams - like Dortmund - who all have world-class players in their ranks," said Sturm legend Günther Neukirchner yesterday at the airport in Dortmund after the 0:1.
The 52-year-old should know, having been part of Sturm's legendary Champions League team in the late 90s and knowing the current squad all too well in his role as development coach. "The current squad is improving from game to game. Our team in the 90s also grew little by little. You weren't used to playing in such huge stadiums. But the more you experience it, the more normal it becomes," says Neukirchner. "When I see this team and their great talent, the first points in the Champions League are only a matter of time."
Sturm have shown that they are no longer a team to be laughed at. The team from Graz may not have played first fiddle in Dortmund's soccer opera, but they have shown how much potential they have. Just like in the 90s. Hours of learning were followed by glorious European Cup nights. Why not this time too?
