This is what Sturm’s unlucky man says about the 0:1

The 52-year-old should know, having been part of Sturm's legendary Champions League team in the late 90s and knowing the current squad all too well in his role as development coach. "The current squad is improving from game to game. Our team in the 90s also grew little by little. You weren't used to playing in such huge stadiums. But the more you experience it, the more normal it becomes," says Neukirchner. "When I see this team and their great talent, the first points in the Champions League are only a matter of time."