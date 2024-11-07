City animals meet new fairy tales at bookolino

Colorful, dense program

36 renowned authors, award-winning illustrators and captivating actors and groups provide exciting readings, interesting workshops and fun theater to participate in. There will also be plenty of reading material to browse through. In addition to the elegantly designed reading room and the book exchange, the bookshop will of course be waiting for its young customers again this year. And while last year everything revolved around paper, this year the focus is on the idea and how a story develops from it.