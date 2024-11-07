Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Clothes swap in Lienz

Swap new clothes easily and free of charge

Nachrichten
07.11.2024 17:00

For the third time, the "FoodCoop Osttirol" association is organizing a special campaign to promote sustainability in clothing. There are also offers for children and those interested in the event location in Lienz.

0 Kommentare

Hand in intact and washed items of clothing and take others in return - this is roughly how a normal visit to the clothes swap at the Tammerburg in Lienz works. The third edition is being organized by the FoodCoop Osttirol association on 15 and 22 November.

For chairwoman Evelyn Brunner, it was initially about raising awareness and using clothes sustainably. "The clothes swap was initially only intended for internal use. Then we thought that others might also be interested."

Zitat Icon

People can bring clothes that no longer fit or that they no longer like. At the same time, you can also take things with you if you feel like it.

Evelyn Brunner, Obfrau FoodCoop Osttirol

Clothes exchange for everyone
The interest in the previous events was so great that more helpers are needed this year. The principle, as mentioned at the beginning, is simple, says Brunner: "You can bring clothes that no longer fit or that you no longer like. At the same time, you can also take things with you if you feel like it."

After a good hour, the tables and checkrooms are well filled at every appointment. If you just want to experience the atmosphere of the clothes swap, you can also come to the Tammerburg without bringing anything with you. Anyone who thinks they will only find winter clothes there is mistaken: "When I rearrange my wardrobe now, I have my summer clothes in my hand. But the trend is clear: winter fashion is for those who take away, summer fashion for those who bring along," says Brunner. Recently, toys and bicycle helmets have also been added.

Program beyond the clothes
For those interested, there are also two guided tours of the Tammerburg or a small snack. A cooperation with the Bildungshaus Osttirol provided an additional incentive in spring. Anyone can take part on November 15 and 22 between 3 and 5 pm. Any leftover clothing will be donated at the end of the campaign.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Martin Oberbichler
Martin Oberbichler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf