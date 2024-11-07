Clothes swap in Lienz
Swap new clothes easily and free of charge
For the third time, the "FoodCoop Osttirol" association is organizing a special campaign to promote sustainability in clothing. There are also offers for children and those interested in the event location in Lienz.
Hand in intact and washed items of clothing and take others in return - this is roughly how a normal visit to the clothes swap at the Tammerburg in Lienz works. The third edition is being organized by the FoodCoop Osttirol association on 15 and 22 November.
For chairwoman Evelyn Brunner, it was initially about raising awareness and using clothes sustainably. "The clothes swap was initially only intended for internal use. Then we thought that others might also be interested."
People can bring clothes that no longer fit or that they no longer like. At the same time, you can also take things with you if you feel like it.
Evelyn Brunner, Obfrau FoodCoop Osttirol
Clothes exchange for everyone
The interest in the previous events was so great that more helpers are needed this year. The principle, as mentioned at the beginning, is simple, says Brunner: "You can bring clothes that no longer fit or that you no longer like. At the same time, you can also take things with you if you feel like it."
After a good hour, the tables and checkrooms are well filled at every appointment. If you just want to experience the atmosphere of the clothes swap, you can also come to the Tammerburg without bringing anything with you. Anyone who thinks they will only find winter clothes there is mistaken: "When I rearrange my wardrobe now, I have my summer clothes in my hand. But the trend is clear: winter fashion is for those who take away, summer fashion for those who bring along," says Brunner. Recently, toys and bicycle helmets have also been added.
Program beyond the clothes
For those interested, there are also two guided tours of the Tammerburg or a small snack. A cooperation with the Bildungshaus Osttirol provided an additional incentive in spring. Anyone can take part on November 15 and 22 between 3 and 5 pm. Any leftover clothing will be donated at the end of the campaign.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
