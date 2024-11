Upper Austrians optimistic

Around 60 percent of Upper Austrians feel that they are well prepared for extreme weather situations caused by climate change. A great deal of trust is also placed in the authorities and emergency organizations - 80 percent rely on the institutions in the event of an emergency. There is clearly room for improvement when it comes to siren signals: "warning" was recognized by 43 percent, "alarm" by 38 percent and "all-clear" by 39 percent.