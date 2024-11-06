More federal funding for the municipalities to promote the expansion of renewable energies, the thermal refurbishment of buildings, energy efficiency and the expansion of public transport.

Increased support for non-profit housing construction in order to guarantee affordable housing and support the construction industry.

No further cuts in non-wage labor costs at the expense of employees.

An AMS with top personnel and financial resources to guarantee jobseekers rapid placement. Labor market policy measures should be continued, expanded and secured in terms of budget.

A qualification offensive with a focus on digitalization and green jobs should combat the shortage of skilled workers and make the unemployed fit for the labour market.

Raising the female employment rate through comprehensive childcare and care infrastructure.

Companies that do not train apprentices should pay into a training fund that supports training companies.

Adapt spatial planning to the potential of the Koralm Railway.

Promotion of supra-regional, inter-municipal projects such as research facilities, logistics and trade as well as industrial parks.