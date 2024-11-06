Economic survey
Gloomy
High energy prices, high rents, inflation, recession, unemployment, negative growth: there are many terms that do not bode well. The Carinthian Chamber of Labor's economic survey also reveals a gloomy forecast for the economy - and demands on politicians.
The Carinthian Federation of Industry sees gloomy prospects for Carinthian industry in its economic survey, and the assessment is just as gloomy according to the Chamber of Labor survey.
"We've been in a recession for over two years and it's going into overtime," says Eric Kirschner, the research group leader from Joanneum Research, who provided scientific support and analyzed the economic survey. Europe is losing shares of the global market, and January, with the inauguration of the new US president, is also likely to change a lot. Trump had already announced high tariffs on goods imported into the USA during the election campaign, and the USA is Carinthia's fifth largest trading partner. "Innovation ensures competitiveness, so there must be research and development," says Kirschner.
In the current economic survey, the order situation is predicted to be negative in all sectors; not only in industry and trade, as has often been the case in the past, but also in previously optimistic fields such as information and communication technology and gastronomy.
Donald Trump & the Carinthian economy
The election of the US president is likely to have consequences for Carinthia: Donald Trump has already announced his intention to increase tariffs. "The USA is the fifth largest trading partner for Carinthia and the third largest for Austria," says AK economic expert Hans Pucker.
In public administration, schools and the healthcare sector alone, where there is no direct dependence on orders, the economic barometer is at zero.
Down 23 points
The second worst value since 2009 (then: minus 24) is the result of the current AK economic survey, which speaks of economic deterioration.
According to Kirschner, the "severe economic slowdown" does not appear to be replaced by an upturn any time soon. "And if it does, then the upturn is weaker than hoped for. The number of unemployed is not rising - yet. Because with every month longer in the recession, there are more unemployed people," says Kirschner.
The Chamber of Labor demands
More federal funding for the municipalities to promote the expansion of renewable energies, the thermal refurbishment of buildings, energy efficiency and the expansion of public transport.
Increased support for non-profit housing construction in order to guarantee affordable housing and support the construction industry.
No further cuts in non-wage labor costs at the expense of employees.
An AMS with top personnel and financial resources to guarantee jobseekers rapid placement. Labor market policy measures should be continued, expanded and secured in terms of budget.
A qualification offensive with a focus on digitalization and green jobs should combat the shortage of skilled workers and make the unemployed fit for the labour market.
Raising the female employment rate through comprehensive childcare and care infrastructure.
Companies that do not train apprentices should pay into a training fund that supports training companies.
Adapt spatial planning to the potential of the Koralm Railway.
Promotion of supra-regional, inter-municipal projects such as research facilities, logistics and trade as well as industrial parks.
Skilled workers with special skills are still constantly in demand, but demographic change means that there are fewer and fewer young people who can be trained in this way.
Another problem that can be observed in times of crisis, particularly in Austria, is that too much is being saved. The money is missing from the economic cycle. Kirschner: "Wages have risen, the purchasing power would be there, but people are saving a lot and consuming very little." There is a lack of confidence, confidence in the future, confidence in the government. However, if consumption does not increase, the situation for companies will become increasingly unstable.
If consumption does not increase again, large parts of the Carinthian economy will not emerge from the recession.
Eric Kirschner, Joanneum Research
"Austria is heading for what is probably the longest recession in the post-war years! A targeted industrial and economic policy is the key to overcoming the decline in growth and making Carinthia competitive in the long term," Chamber of Labor President Günther Goach is certain. This is underpinned by the economic survey (see above), which the Chamber of Labor has been commissioning for over 30 years. "It is a reliable indicator," says Günther Goach. Works councils from 226 Carinthian companies, which represent around 66,000 employees and therefore 30 percent of all employees in Carinthia, took part in the economic survey, which was scientifically supported by the research company Joanneum Research.
This time, previously optimistic sectors that have never had such problems before, such as information and communication technology and gastronomy, have also been affected by the weakening economy.
"In Carinthia, however, the situation on the labor market is still reasonable: 224,000 employees as of October 31, 19,884 unemployed, 391 apprenticeship seekers," says Goach. Despite the postponement of new recruitment, the shortage of skilled workers is a major problem: "Fewer and fewer companies are training apprentices. But skilled workers are also a location issue."
If Carinthia wants to be an attractive business location, a "sensible energy mix" is also essential. "Electricity must be cheap and available," emphasizes the AK boss.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
