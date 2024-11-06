Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Money for narcotics

Couple break into the KPÖ Knittelfeld office

Nachrichten
06.11.2024 11:01

Because they needed money for drugs, a 21-year-old and his girlfriend of the same age broke into the office of the KPÖ Knittelfeld twice. Recently, however, the two were caught.

0 Kommentare

The couple from Knittelfeld, who ended up in the drug swamp, are only 21 years old. In order to finance their addiction and daily life, they needed money again and again. The two developed a brazen scam: together they went to the KPÖ Knittelfeld office several times - knowing that the party has a heart for people in need - and asked for a cash injection. They left the office with some money in their hands. 

Zitat Icon

The two suspects confessed during questioning. They stated that they had acted out of financial need.

Heimo Kohlbacher, LPD-Pressesprecher

Knowing where the employees had taken the money from, they devised a nasty plan: back in October, they broke into the premises for the first time and stole cash. Because that worked, they tried again on Sunday evening at around 9pm. They wanted to make off with cash, drinks and cigarettes. But this time they were caught and arrested. The Knittelfeld criminal investigation department was able to prove that the couple had not only committed the first burglary in October and the one that had just taken place, but also another one in a supermarket.

The 21-year-old was released, her boyfriend was remanded in custody and sent to Leoben prison. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Monika König-Krisper
Monika König-Krisper
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf