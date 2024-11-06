Money for narcotics
Couple break into the KPÖ Knittelfeld office
Because they needed money for drugs, a 21-year-old and his girlfriend of the same age broke into the office of the KPÖ Knittelfeld twice. Recently, however, the two were caught.
The couple from Knittelfeld, who ended up in the drug swamp, are only 21 years old. In order to finance their addiction and daily life, they needed money again and again. The two developed a brazen scam: together they went to the KPÖ Knittelfeld office several times - knowing that the party has a heart for people in need - and asked for a cash injection. They left the office with some money in their hands.
The two suspects confessed during questioning. They stated that they had acted out of financial need.
Heimo Kohlbacher, LPD-Pressesprecher
Knowing where the employees had taken the money from, they devised a nasty plan: back in October, they broke into the premises for the first time and stole cash. Because that worked, they tried again on Sunday evening at around 9pm. They wanted to make off with cash, drinks and cigarettes. But this time they were caught and arrested. The Knittelfeld criminal investigation department was able to prove that the couple had not only committed the first burglary in October and the one that had just taken place, but also another one in a supermarket.
The 21-year-old was released, her boyfriend was remanded in custody and sent to Leoben prison.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
