Couple break into the KPÖ Knittelfeld office

Knowing where the employees had taken the money from, they devised a nasty plan: back in October, they broke into the premises for the first time and stole cash. Because that worked, they tried again on Sunday evening at around 9pm. They wanted to make off with cash, drinks and cigarettes. But this time they were caught and arrested. The Knittelfeld criminal investigation department was able to prove that the couple had not only committed the first burglary in October and the one that had just taken place, but also another one in a supermarket.