Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Bad pain"

Sad end: Darts legend steps down for good

Nachrichten
06.11.2024 09:41

A sad end! Phil Taylor, who actually wanted to compete on the senior tour once again, has to draw a line under it. The reason: the Englishman has been suffering for a long time from the consequences of a hip operation he had to undergo due to arthritis. A glorious career has finally come to an end.

0 Kommentare

"I'll be glad when this year is over," snorts Taylor. Initially, the recovery after the operation went well, "but then I did too much, apparently my scar tissue tore. It was the worst pain I've had in the last twelve months."

Phil Taylor (Bild: AFP)
Phil Taylor
(Bild: AFP)

Taylor has therefore now canceled his participation in the Seniors Masters in Sunderland on Friday and Saturday. It would have been his last tournament on the "Over 50" tour.

Successes and records
The 16 titles Taylor has won at World Championships are a world record, but that is by no means the only record for the now 64-year-old. His 29 World Championship appearances and 21 finals are also top class.

The man from Stoke-on-Trent also won more than 200 tournaments, threw a total of 22 9-darters and dominated the sport of darts for three decades. He competed for the last time as a professional at the 2018 World Championships and only lost to compatriot Rob Cross in the final.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf