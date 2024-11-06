"Bad pain"
Sad end: Darts legend steps down for good
A sad end! Phil Taylor, who actually wanted to compete on the senior tour once again, has to draw a line under it. The reason: the Englishman has been suffering for a long time from the consequences of a hip operation he had to undergo due to arthritis. A glorious career has finally come to an end.
"I'll be glad when this year is over," snorts Taylor. Initially, the recovery after the operation went well, "but then I did too much, apparently my scar tissue tore. It was the worst pain I've had in the last twelve months."
Taylor has therefore now canceled his participation in the Seniors Masters in Sunderland on Friday and Saturday. It would have been his last tournament on the "Over 50" tour.
Successes and records
The 16 titles Taylor has won at World Championships are a world record, but that is by no means the only record for the now 64-year-old. His 29 World Championship appearances and 21 finals are also top class.
The man from Stoke-on-Trent also won more than 200 tournaments, threw a total of 22 9-darters and dominated the sport of darts for three decades. He competed for the last time as a professional at the 2018 World Championships and only lost to compatriot Rob Cross in the final.
