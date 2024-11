Austria’s 18-strong squad for home European Championships is set

"Big step forward"

Other opponents in the preliminary round group played in Innsbruck are title favorites Norway and Slovenia. Austria's goal is to advance to the main round, which will be held in Vienna. "We've worked well in the various training courses leading up to the EURO and have taken a big step forward. Now it's just a matter of fine-tuning," explained Tijsterman in an ÖHB statement. The last European Championship test will take place on November 24th in Innsbruck against Germany.