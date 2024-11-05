Vorteilswelt
Until the end of the week

Police in the Czech Republic are not issuing parking tickets

Nachrichten
05.11.2024 15:55

Police officers in the Czech Republic are currently protesting for better working conditions and more pay. Until the end of the week, they will not be issuing parking and speeding tickets. 

The background to this is that the approximately 40,000 police officers are not allowed to lay down their work. In the Czech Republic, parking tickets are issued by the municipal or local police and the traffic police. However, serious offenses that result in points in the traffic register will be investigated despite the strike.

Vacant posts, more bureaucracy
The Czech police leadership criticized the action, arguing that it could jeopardize public trust in the security forces. The trade unions, on the other hand, argue that bureaucracy has increased and that there are many unfilled positions. They also argue that the starting salaries are too low.

Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan had announced that monthly salaries would be increased by the equivalent of around 60 euros in the coming year. This is not enough for the trade unions, who want an increase of the equivalent of 160 euros. Further protest actions have now been announced until the end of the year.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

