Be there live at the MMA event of the year

On November 23rd, things will heat up again at the Multiversum Schwechat when the local MMA athletes get into the ring and this time it will be international! For the first time, the local top fighters from Sparta CF will meet the international elite of the BRAVE Combat Federation and KronePLUS will bring them to the ring!
Just last month, the fighters engaged in rustic fights at the third edition of Sparta Royale - KronePLUS subscribers were able to watch live. Now the next fight event is just around the corner. On November 23, the international top fighters of the Brave Combat Federation will meet the local fight elite around welterweight Muslim Danaev and lightweight Shamil Magomedov for the first time.
For the BRAVE Combat Federation, the appearance on home soil is a premiere and has now held fights in 35 nations worldwide, 16 of them in Europe. This makes BRAVE CF the undisputed number one in Europe when it comes to MMA events. The event is also an opportunity for local fighters to make a name for themselves at international level. You can still get tickets for the hotly contested event HERE.
With KronePLUS you will not only be there in the livestream but also have the chance to follow the event live on site! We are giving away 10x2 tickets for the fight event on November 23rd at the Multiversum Schwechat among all participating KronePLUS subscribers. In addition, one participant has the chance to win 1x3 VIP tickets. Simply fill out the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw. The closing date for entries is 19.11, 09:00.
