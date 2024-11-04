Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Intensive election campaign

Kick-off in Graz: Styrian ÖVP starts turbo tour

Nachrichten
04.11.2024 20:45

The issues of security and migration took center stage at the ÖVP's election campaign kick-off in the Graz exhibition hall - and the ÖVP leader also stuck to the duel announcement in his speech: the title fight is Drexler versus Kunasek. 

0 Kommentare

On Monday evening, the Styrian ÖVP transformed the Graz exhibition hall into an election campaign arena, where party leader Christopher Drexler entered the ring - accompanied by drums and trumpets and followed by the other black state parliament candidates. This heralded the start of the "Styrian market tour", the prelude to the intensive election match. The governor wants to visit all Styrian districts by Sunday - a turbo tour, so to speak.

And even if the red coalition partner doesn't like to hear it, the ÖVP leader stuck to the duel announcement in his speech: the title fight is Drexler versus Kunasek. And the topics he addressed are often in line with the blue election program.

Former governor Hermann Schützenhöfer with his wife and actor August Schmölzer (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)
Former governor Hermann Schützenhöfer with his wife and actor August Schmölzer
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)
The ÖVP government team (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)
The ÖVP government team
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)

Focus on security and migration
This also applies to the focus on security and migration. Drexler called for tougher criminal law for violent crimes and praised the two protection zones in Graz: "Criminal migrants in particular must not be allowed to dance around on the nose of our police!" He also demanded that immigrants "should be given full access to social benefits after five years of legal residence in Austria at the earliest".

Nehammer did not come
The fact that federal party chairman Karl Nehammer did not come to Graz to support Drexler caused quite a stir in the Viennese press. It is being reported that there is disgruntlement between the state and federal ÖVP because Nehammer accepted the government mandate immediately - and did not give preference to Herbert Kickl. This would only help the Freedom Party, the Styrians are known to have protested.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Jörg Schwaiger
Jörg Schwaiger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf