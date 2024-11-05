Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Tragedy in Schärding:

Customers helped restart after house collapse

Nachrichten
05.11.2024 08:00

Bookseller Ulrike Schachinger was able to save herself after the fatal vault collapse in Schärding (Upper Austria) - two young workers (23) lost their lives - and has now been able to reopen her business at a new location thanks to a great willingness to help. The tenants who were evacuated at the time also received support.

0 Kommentare

"It made an insane noise, like an explosion, it pushed the dust in." This is how Ulrike Schachinger (53) describes what happened on September 3 in the old building in Schärdinger Silberzeile, where she had been renting space with her bookshop for more than 19 years.

Two ceilings collapsed
As reported, two ceilings collapsed during renovation work in the building. Schachinger and her customers were able to escape outside. At first, they did not realize the extent of the tragedy: "One customer said she would be back in a few hours," says the bookseller.

The emergency services made their way into the collapsed area from the adjacent building. (Bild: FF Schärding)
The emergency services made their way into the collapsed area from the adjacent building.
(Bild: FF Schärding)

It only gradually became clear what a terrible accident had happened: two Syrian workers (23) were buried under the rubble and could only be rescued dead later. The building is still closed and is expected to be partially demolished.

The listed building is expected to be partially demolished. (Bild: Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)
The listed building is expected to be partially demolished.
(Bild: Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)

"So many people helped"
As tragic as the accident was, the willingness to help was just as great afterwards: "The municipality immediately looked at what new location would be suitable for my bookshop," says Schachinger. "So many friends and regular customers helped with clearing out and cleaning books, I can't say thank you often enough." On Monday, Schachinger was able to open her store at the new location in Lamprechtstraße in Schärding. Many people came back to "their" retailer on the very first day.

Bookseller Ulrike Schachinger was able to reopen her store at a new location. (Bild: Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)
Bookseller Ulrike Schachinger was able to reopen her store at a new location.
(Bild: Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)

Evacuated tenants were given council flats
The tenants of the four apartments that had to be evacuated as a result of the collapse also received a lot of support. "They were given a vehicle and a city employee for a day to help them move," says Mayor Günter Streicher (SPÖ). "Two parties have been given a council apartment, the others have been housed elsewhere."

The legal proceedings have not yet been completed. The contractor responsible for the renovation work and the owner of the building are being investigated for gross negligence - the presumption of innocence applies.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philipp Stadler
Philipp Stadler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf