Tragedy in Schärding:
Customers helped restart after house collapse
Bookseller Ulrike Schachinger was able to save herself after the fatal vault collapse in Schärding (Upper Austria) - two young workers (23) lost their lives - and has now been able to reopen her business at a new location thanks to a great willingness to help. The tenants who were evacuated at the time also received support.
"It made an insane noise, like an explosion, it pushed the dust in." This is how Ulrike Schachinger (53) describes what happened on September 3 in the old building in Schärdinger Silberzeile, where she had been renting space with her bookshop for more than 19 years.
Two ceilings collapsed
As reported, two ceilings collapsed during renovation work in the building. Schachinger and her customers were able to escape outside. At first, they did not realize the extent of the tragedy: "One customer said she would be back in a few hours," says the bookseller.
It only gradually became clear what a terrible accident had happened: two Syrian workers (23) were buried under the rubble and could only be rescued dead later. The building is still closed and is expected to be partially demolished.
"So many people helped"
As tragic as the accident was, the willingness to help was just as great afterwards: "The municipality immediately looked at what new location would be suitable for my bookshop," says Schachinger. "So many friends and regular customers helped with clearing out and cleaning books, I can't say thank you often enough." On Monday, Schachinger was able to open her store at the new location in Lamprechtstraße in Schärding. Many people came back to "their" retailer on the very first day.
Evacuated tenants were given council flats
The tenants of the four apartments that had to be evacuated as a result of the collapse also received a lot of support. "They were given a vehicle and a city employee for a day to help them move," says Mayor Günter Streicher (SPÖ). "Two parties have been given a council apartment, the others have been housed elsewhere."
The legal proceedings have not yet been completed. The contractor responsible for the renovation work and the owner of the building are being investigated for gross negligence - the presumption of innocence applies.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
