Literature as a link between generations

Literature, visual arts and music

The series of readings will be opened on Friday by Robert Schindel, who was awarded the Austrian Art Prize for Literature this year, and the Ukrainian writer Yevgenia Belorusets. A clarinet ensemble will accompany the evening with music: "It was important to us not only to present literature, but also to add music to the performances," says Hagg, explaining the overall concept of the festival: "A dialog between literature, visual arts and music." On Saturday, the two Bachmann Prize winners Birgit Birnbacher and Tamara Stajner will read from their works. "They accepted immediately - it's like coming home for both of them, but without the competition aspect," says Hagg.