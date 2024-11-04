Next Fußi attack: Red List with new heads

Fußi's list of criteria for SPÖ expert teams

In terms of government negotiations, Fußi is also calling for teams of five experts to be selected on the basis of a list of criteria. For example, they must not pursue any personal interests or agendas. Fußi: "People with party affiliations are not excluded, regardless of the party, because it's about expertise and nothing else. Pure party speech experts should not be consulted, as they would not be helpful in solving our problems due to their tunnel vision and ideological blindness."