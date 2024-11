Further rise in unemployment in October

Number of job vacancies "remains high"

Kocher pointed out that "in view of the rise in unemployment, the number of job vacancies remains high" at 87,484. Kocher described the increase in employment as "pleasing". Compared to the same month last year, 9,000 more people, or 0.2 percent, were in paid employment at the end of October. According to the Ministry of Labor, there were an additional 16,000 people over the age of 50. In absolute figures, "this corresponds to a new record value in October", said the Minister of Labor.