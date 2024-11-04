Just don’t take a bath in the tub

The third is to follow on Wednesday at the legendary Feyenoord home stadium. The "De Kuip", which translates as "The Tub", has seen many big games. Rapids' 3-1 defeat to Everton in the 1985 European Cup final, the 2000 European Championship final between France and Italy (2:1 n. V.) and Feyenoord's 3:2 win over Dortmund in the 2002 UEFA Cup final. Now Salzburg wants to leave its mark - and not go for a swim in the tub.