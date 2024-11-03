Could also be brown
Trump reveals secret about his skin color
At a campaign event in the US state of Michigan, Donald Trump surprisingly spoke about his skin color - and caused laughter among his supporters. His skin is "beautifully white", but could also be brown (see video above) ...
"I have the whitest skin because I never have time to go out in the sun," the Republican presidential candidate revealed. "I could have been on the best beaches in the world." After all, he has them too. The former US president cited Great Turnberry in Scotland as an example. His skin could therefore also have been "beautifully tanned".
His supporters had to laugh at these words. "But you know what: if I had the choice, I wouldn't even think about it. I would do exactly what I did (...)", Trump continued.
Actually wanted to talk about taxes
The 78-year-old actually wanted to talk about the taxation of large corporations at this point. According to him, his rival Kamala Harris wants to increase taxes for them. He himself could have withdrawn from the United States with his company "to enjoy the sun elsewhere". In any case, Harris has no plan, he does not.
"Harris Indian or black?"
In the recent past, Trump has also spoken out about his rival's origins. He asked, for example, whether she was Indian or black. "She was always of Indian descent and only advertised her Indian descent. I didn't know she was black until she suddenly became black a few years ago. And now she wants to be known as black," he said.
Harris has an Indian mother and a Jamaican father. The presidential candidate herself was born in the USA.
