Live in the Stadthalle
Gigi D’Agostino delivers techno party of the year
15,000 fans came to the almost sold-out Wiener Stadthalle on All Souls' Day to pay their respects to Italian cult DJ Gigi D'Agostino. He delivered a two-hour techno show in a class of its own and, together with the audience, reaffirmed that there is not an inch of room for hate and xenophobia.
A full 43 minutes passed before he detonated the musical bomb - "L'amour toujours", the cult techno song by Gigi D'Agostino, which was first rewritten and loudly chanted by right-wing extremists on Sylt this spring and then increasingly in Austrian village discos. The star DJ from Turin didn't know what hit him and kept repeating in his few interviews (including with the "Krone") that he stands for love and community. But not for hate, xenophobia and xenophobia. As is now customary in the global culture of outrage, a cancel culture front formed against the musician and his hit. The song should no longer be played and, ideally, the person behind it should be banned. Several event organizers followed the loud outcry on social networks, disinviting the artist or cancelling planned performances.
Punctual King
In addition to his home country, he was particularly well received in Germany. After a successful performance in Graz a month ago, Gigi filled the Wiener Stadthalle almost to capacity on All Souls' Day. 15,000 fans from all over Austria came to see their hero. Shouts of "Tschi-Tschi-Dag, Tschi-Tschi-Dag" echo from the moment you enter the venue. With two and a half hours to get in before the concert starts, there's plenty of time for some of them to get the necessary pressure on, which leads to some surprising knockouts before the show even begins. Giving away polystyrene glow sticks creates an additional atmosphere and the Stadthalle shakes from the very first second. At 9 pm sharp, Gigi's "Buonaera, Vienna" echoes from the oversized stage, on which he is actually the only one with the turntables. As the king of his guild, Gigi naturally has to play hard and fast.
First and foremost, the 56-year-old stages himself. His name is unmistakably emblazoned on the stage in triple opulence. On the left and right, oversized light cuboids provide a firework display of effects and strobe action. Behind Gigi, who used to like to hide in the dark at concerts, there is a lavish video wall that integrates two smaller ones in the shape of hearts. On it: the DJ himself, of course. Partly in a six-fold version, which is quite paralyzing even apart from the alcohol consumption. The initial "G" is emblazoned on his traditional captain's cap and his black glitter jacket is covered in messages from his successful millennium career. The Chinese character that stands for "dance". "L'amour toujours" can be found on it as well as "Lento Violento", the electronic subgenre he created with the song "Panic Mouse" 30 years ago. He also presents the programmatic sunglasses, shiny "Gigi" headphones and a stately, graying beard.
Gigi does Gigi things
The mutual energy flow between artist and audience is impressive right from the start. Even though it takes Gigi half an hour to present the first big hit from his oeuvre, "Bla Bla Bla", the atmosphere quickly reaches boiling point. T-shirts fall off, joints twist beyond recognition while dancing and artistic "Star Wars" lightsaber fights are re-enacted with the glow sticks. Gigi, meanwhile, does Gigi things. He mixes classics from pop and rock history such as "Smalltown Boy" by Bronski Beat, "Gangsta's Paradise" by Coolio or "The Final Countdown" by Europe with his driving beats and is clearly having fun doing it. He doesn't have much to turn on his toolbox, thanks to the accurate pre-programming. But that leaves plenty of time to flirt non-verbally with the audience. He simulates a loving heartbeat, expresses his thanks with hand gestures and throws his hands around wildly with joy in a way that only stars can. Ordinary people would regularly catch baskets for such dance moves in discos.
Gigi pulls one highlight after another out of his tool and doesn't even give himself time to catch his breath. Ricchi e Poveri, "Pirates of the Caribbean" and - probably especially for the Vienna gig - even a classical-technoid interlude by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart find their place in the colorful sound potpourri. Anyone bored by the two-hour sight of an uneventful stage show is entertained during the set with around two dozen giant balloons with "Gigidag" printed on them. The fact that one or two of them fly directly into the pyro show and burst loudly can certainly be seen as an extra gag. In the front rows, some people are surprised by a constantly panning overhead camera - Gigi is also having footage filmed in Vienna for an upcoming documentary. A good choice, because such an unstoppable and explosive atmosphere is not something he encounters every day.
Thanks for the atmosphere
However, the euphoria is not only rooted in nostalgia. In addition to all those who grew up with Gigi more than 20 years ago, there is also a whole phalanx of younger fans who came into contact with the Italian through his latest hits "In My Mind" and "Hollywood". However, this generation-uniting bunch of cheering fans has one thing in common above all else - the stringent desire for a two-hour escape from the worldly and personal worries that batter you from all directions in constant crisis mode. Where Gigi turns up the volume, others can switch off. Especially with hits like "The Riddle" or "L'amour Tourjours", which - at least around the author of these lines - is not drenched in racist burps, but sung along with sheer joy in the music. Gigi even has a spoken word for this twice in the evening: "Thank you". Love forever. A pretty clear message. If Gigi hasn't dispelled all doubts today, when will she?
It continues in Austria
The Gigi festival in Austria continues. On December 14, he will play at the Messe Klagenfurt, on March 15 at the Messe Dornbirn and on April 4 and 5 at the Salzburgarena. All ticket information is available at www.oeticket.com.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
