Gigi D’Agostino delivers techno party of the year

Thanks for the atmosphere

However, the euphoria is not only rooted in nostalgia. In addition to all those who grew up with Gigi more than 20 years ago, there is also a whole phalanx of younger fans who came into contact with the Italian through his latest hits "In My Mind" and "Hollywood". However, this generation-uniting bunch of cheering fans has one thing in common above all else - the stringent desire for a two-hour escape from the worldly and personal worries that batter you from all directions in constant crisis mode. Where Gigi turns up the volume, others can switch off. Especially with hits like "The Riddle" or "L'amour Tourjours", which - at least around the author of these lines - is not drenched in racist burps, but sung along with sheer joy in the music. Gigi even has a spoken word for this twice in the evening: "Thank you". Love forever. A pretty clear message. If Gigi hasn't dispelled all doubts today, when will she?