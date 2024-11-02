St. John’s anniversary: Laughter for a good cause

Humanitarian aid, disaster control and rescue services - for 50 years, it has been impossible to imagine Austria without the Johanniter. Reason enough to celebrate the anniversary and do good at the same time. On 1 November, the who's who of the Austrian humor scene gathered in Vienna's Stadtsaal to raise money for this important organization. "They live from donations and voluntary work. I'm happy to help," said cabaret artist Reinhard Nowak, who also had an adventurous story ready for the "Krone": "With Alfred Dorfer and Andrea Händler, we once overturned on the highway at a lane narrowing. I finished the rest of the tour with a stiff foot after a tetanus shot."