Fewer tasks for the new SPÖ party leader

No stress in the search for the new party chair

The question of a new SPÖ party leader remains open. Maurer once again emphasized that he is not available for the position. As is well known, from January, the office of David Egger will be taken over by the three of them - AK President Peter Eder, Bettina Brandauer and Barbara Thöny - until a new chairman or chairwoman is found. What does this person need to bring to Max Maurer? "You need someone who wants to do it and can do it."