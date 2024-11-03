Vorteilswelt
Focus on the state parliament

Fewer tasks for the new SPÖ party leader

Nachrichten
03.11.2024 10:00

Max Maurer is reducing the tasks associated with his new position in the Salzburg state parliament. He will also slowly withdraw as ASKÖ President.

Too many tasks have prompted David Egger, still head of the SPÖ, to cut back. Party leader, club chairman in the state parliament and mayor of Neumarkt were ultimately too much. Max Maurer therefore took over as club chairman in November. But he doesn't want to take on too much. "I will reduce my hours in the state service to 22," says Maurer in the "Krone" interview. He is head of the payroll department at the state.

He will be giving up another important position altogether: Over the course of the year, he will retire as President of the Salzburg Sports Association ASKÖ. "I want to have enough time for my important task as club chairman and be able to concentrate on that," he adds.

He will retain his position as district chairman of the SPÖ in Flachgau. However, he would like to leave more tasks to his deputies.

No stress in the search for the new party chair 
The question of a new SPÖ party leader remains open. Maurer once again emphasized that he is not available for the position. As is well known, from January, the office of David Egger will be taken over by the three of them - AK President Peter Eder, Bettina Brandauer and Barbara Thöny - until a new chairman or chairwoman is found. What does this person need to bring to Max Maurer? "You need someone who wants to do it and can do it."

However, the new club chairman reiterates that there will certainly be no stress in the search. For many in the party, Peter Eder would still be the preferred candidate to lead the party in the future.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

