Sad balance sheet 2024
Already 28 fatalities in road accidents in Tyrol
The Austrian Transport Club (VCÖ) used All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day to draw attention to a sad record in Tyrol. Measures are now being called for.
Verkehrsclub Österreich (VCÖ) uses the commemoration of the deceased to remind people that there have already been 28 fatalities on Tyrol's roads this year. Ten people lost their lives in car accidents. Nine slipped to their deaths on a motorcycle tour.
In the past 25 years, a total of 1359 people have lost their lives on the roads in Tyrol.
Verkehrsclub Österreich (VCÖ)
The third largest group of victims, however, was pedestrians with five. "In the past 25 years, a total of 1359 people have lost their lives on the roads in Tyrol," the VCÖ adds.
Huge distraction caused by cell phones
Attention is a key factor in road safety. This is why in most EU countries, driving while using a cell phone is a criminal offense - not so in Austria. "The next government should change this in the interests of road safety," demands VCÖ expert Katharina Jaschinsky.
VCÖ renews demands
The well-known demands: A speed limit of 80 instead of 100 on open roads and a speed limit of 30 instead of 50 in built-up areas, as well as traffic calming.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
