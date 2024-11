Lustenau want everything but a draw

It is significant that Lustenau - apart from the 3-0 defeat in the cup - have never fallen behind this season. On the other hand, eight leads were only enough for three wins. Most recently against SV Ried and SW Bregenz, when they were 1:0 ahead in both cases. "But I don't want to see everything in black now, because they were really very strong opponents. I can live with a draw. These two teams also put us under a lot of pressure," says Brenner. Losing points against other teams hurts far more.