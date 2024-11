Fastest firefighter with a course record

Hannes Bühringer from the Krenstetten fire department in Aschbach, Amstetten district, once again beat off stiff competition to become the fastest firefighter in Lower Austria for the third time. With a time of 17 minutes and 8 seconds, he not only ran the five kilometers with a new course record, but also beat second-placed Martin Hren from the Pettendorf fire department by 40 seconds. "A great sporting firefighting success for our region," said the Amstetten District Fire Brigade Command.