WSBK-winning bike
BMW tightens up the M 1000 RR and its sisters
BMW has just won the Supersport World Championship - now the Munich-based company is at least drawing level with its rival Ducati on the road: the M 1000 RR is getting a performance injection. The four-cylinder roadster and the S RR are also being revised.
Although the M RR cannot match the performance of Toprak Razgatlıoğlu's winning bike even after the update, it now meets the Euro 5 standard. And 218 hp (at 14,500 rpm) still puts it at the top of the 1000cc class, on a par with Ducati.
Cylinder head with new channel design, new combustion chamber shape, full-shaft titanium valves with new tulip and seat geometry on the intake and exhaust side, new engine mount - quite a lot of effort for 6 hp.
The fairing, winglets and frame have also been revised. The electronic riding assistance systems have been significantly expanded: The "Brake Slide Assist" function within ABS Pro for braking drifts and the "Slick" setting, which works via the steering angle sensors, is new. The "Slide Control" function has also been added to the dynamic traction control system to make acceleration drifts controllable. The kerb weight is stated at 194 kilograms, the top speed at 314 km/h and the time from 0 to 100 km/h is 3.1 seconds.
News for the rest too
The slightly more civilian sister S 1000 RR retains an output of 210 hp at 13,750 rpm; according to BMW, this makes "over 300 km/h" possible, and the acceleration of the 198-kilogram superbike is given as 3.3 seconds. The S 1000 RR also gets new winglets, plus side panels in a new design and a new front wheel cover with so-called brake ducts.
The two roadsters M 1000 R and S 1000 R will also be revised for the new model year. The M 1000 R, also with 210 hp, has been given a twin-beam LED headlight and optimized traction control.
The modifications to the more affordable S 1000 R are more far-reaching. Its one-liter four-cylinder engine has been boosted by 5 hp and now produces 170 hp. This enables acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds; the top speed is "over 250 km/h, the unladen weight ready to ride is 199 kilograms. In future, this model will feature engine drag torque control (MSR), the new "Engine Brake" function, an optimized shift assistant, a shorter secondary gear ratio and a USB-C charging socket under the seat. The eCall intelligent emergency call is also included.
Market launch in Austria:
January 2025: BMW S 1000 RR from 26,790 euros
March 2025: BMW S 1000 R from 19,900 euros, BMW M 1000 R from 28,000 euros
April 2025: BMW M 1000 RR from 43,890 euros
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
