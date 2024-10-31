Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

20 quintillion euros

Russians demand an unbelievable fine from Google

Nachrichten
31.10.2024 18:33

A number with 34 zeros: Around three years ago, a Russian court sentenced the US technology company to pay a fine that doubles every week. In the meantime, an amount has accumulated that is higher than all the money in the world combined.

0 Kommentare

The Kremlin described the gigantic fine on Thursday as symbolic. "The demands demonstrate the nature of the accusations made by our television stations against Google," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

It had previously become known that the sum of the fines imposed by the court on the US company had reached two sextillion roubles (that's around 20 quintillion euros - a figure with 34 zeros).

Amount higher than global economic output
The amount corresponds not only to a multiple of Google's value, but also to a multiple of the world's annual economic output. The dispute revolves around the blocking of a number of pro-Kremlin television channels on YouTube. A Russian court has already ordered the Google Group Alphabet to restore the channels in 2020.

For every day that Google does not comply with this demand, the company must pay a fine of 100,000 roubles (just under 1,000 euros), with the daily penalty doubling every week.

Peskov: "This is the best the company can do"
According to Peskov, the record fine should encourage Google to unblock the channels. "This is the best the company can do," he said. However, there is no sign of Google giving in. After the start of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, which violates international law, YouTube blocked further Russian TV channels.

Moscow cannot enforce the ruling, which only applies on Russian territory. Google's Russian subsidiary was declared bankrupt shortly after the war began.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf