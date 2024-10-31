State cuts funding for care consultants

"State abandons those in need of care"

It has been clear since Wednesday that the state will not make up the funding shortfall. Funding will be cut. In the case of the municipality of Hallein, this means a reduction from 658,687 euros to 328,349.61 euros. "With this halving, the black-blue state government is calling into question the important work of community nurses and is letting down those in need of care as well as municipalities in times of a shortage of nursing staff," says Thomas Stangassinger, the SPÖ mayor of Salinenstadt.