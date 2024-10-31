Incensed communities
State cuts funding for care consultants
The fears of community nurses have come true. The state of Salzburg is not closing the funding gap, but is instead cutting funding. While the municipalities are furious, the responsible FPÖ state councillor Pewny speaks of a success.
Just a few weeks ago, the "Krone" reported that the future of the community nurses is uncertain. The EU funding for the project runs out at the end of 2024. The federal government had already pledged funding for a further three-year period. Only the state, specifically Social Welfare Minister Christian Pewny, had to follow suit to fill the gap. He emphasized at the time: "We decided during the budget negotiations that the project would be continued. We can't yet say exactly how much."
"State abandons those in need of care"
It has been clear since Wednesday that the state will not make up the funding shortfall. Funding will be cut. In the case of the municipality of Hallein, this means a reduction from 658,687 euros to 328,349.61 euros. "With this halving, the black-blue state government is calling into question the important work of community nurses and is letting down those in need of care as well as municipalities in times of a shortage of nursing staff," says Thomas Stangassinger, the SPÖ mayor of Salinenstadt.
Provincial Councillor Pewny sees things differently. He even speaks to ORF of a success: "Despite the challenges of an austerity budget, we have managed to maintain the community nurse projects. Now it is up to the municipalities to decide how to use the available budget funds."
