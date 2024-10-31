Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Incensed communities

State cuts funding for care consultants

Nachrichten
31.10.2024 09:38

The fears of community nurses have come true. The state of Salzburg is not closing the funding gap, but is instead cutting funding. While the municipalities are furious, the responsible FPÖ state councillor Pewny speaks of a success.

0 Kommentare

Just a few weeks ago, the "Krone" reported that the future of the community nurses is uncertain. The EU funding for the project runs out at the end of 2024. The federal government had already pledged funding for a further three-year period. Only the state, specifically Social Welfare Minister Christian Pewny, had to follow suit to fill the gap. He emphasized at the time: "We decided during the budget negotiations that the project would be continued. We can't yet say exactly how much." 

"State abandons those in need of care"
It has been clear since Wednesday that the state will not make up the funding shortfall. Funding will be cut. In the case of the municipality of Hallein, this means a reduction from 658,687 euros to 328,349.61 euros. "With this halving, the black-blue state government is calling into question the important work of community nurses and is letting down those in need of care as well as municipalities in times of a shortage of nursing staff," says Thomas Stangassinger, the SPÖ mayor of Salinenstadt. 

Provincial Councillor Pewny sees things differently. He even speaks to ORF of a success: "Despite the challenges of an austerity budget, we have managed to maintain the community nurse projects. Now it is up to the municipalities to decide how to use the available budget funds."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf